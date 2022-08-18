HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Trading Up 0.2 %

HRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HireRight news, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $492,752.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 22,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,576,315.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HireRight by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.