HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $510.77 million and a P/E ratio of 124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.66.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

