Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

