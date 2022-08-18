Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 43.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

