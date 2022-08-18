Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.