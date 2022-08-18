Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Shares of HZNP opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

