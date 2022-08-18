Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.80. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 481,506 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

