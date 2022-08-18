Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Houston American Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUSA opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.37 and a current ratio of 42.32. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

