Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $222.84

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $222.84 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 34 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

