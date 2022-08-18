HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HUBS stock opened at $365.45 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.63 and its 200-day moving average is $392.74.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in HubSpot by 259.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

