HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.22. 345,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.63 and its 200-day moving average is $392.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 259.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.