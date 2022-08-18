HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.60.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HUBS stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.22. 345,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.63 and its 200-day moving average is $392.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 259.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
