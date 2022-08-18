Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.49.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
