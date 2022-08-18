Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.49.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

