Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,247.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HSON traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. 8,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

