Humanscape 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.90 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Humanscape has a market cap of $152.86 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

