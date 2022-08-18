Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 11,618 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32.

NASDAQ HBANP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,202. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

