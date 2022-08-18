Huntington National Bank Buys 2,761 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $52,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,703.56. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,401.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,446.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

