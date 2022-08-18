Huntington National Bank Buys 52,414 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 187,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,394,341. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

