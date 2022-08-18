Huntington National Bank Buys 64,852 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,852 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $54,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,643. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

