Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $77,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

DE traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.87. 6,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

