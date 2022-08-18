Huntington National Bank Has $33.09 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $33,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Target by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. 34,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

