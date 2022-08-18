Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.84. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 107,899 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hut 8 Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

