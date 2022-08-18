HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

HUYA Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

