Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $96.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

