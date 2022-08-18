Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HY opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.66%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.