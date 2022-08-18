i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,841. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

