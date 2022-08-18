IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

IAC opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. IAC has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

