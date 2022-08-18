ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICON Public by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $239.95 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

