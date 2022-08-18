Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,550.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00718746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.