Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,550.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00718746 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.