IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $114.96. 98,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,717. IDACORP has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IDACORP by 70.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDACORP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $227,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

