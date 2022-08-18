Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

