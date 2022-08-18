Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $75,008.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00740688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,584,422 coins and its circulating supply is 61,646,968 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

