IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0727 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,086,713 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

