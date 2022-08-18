IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,071,000 after buying an additional 59,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $374.01 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

