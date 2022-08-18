Idle Price Down 39.3% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,245,645 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

