Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Down 1.6%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Imaflex Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.20.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.