IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IMCD from €153.00 ($156.12) to €142.00 ($144.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IMCD Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:IMCDY opened at $78.00 on Thursday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

