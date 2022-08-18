Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $84,005.19.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

