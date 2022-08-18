Impossible Finance Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $795,796.44 and approximately $577.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00720106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

