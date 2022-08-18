Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells $79,200.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,107,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

