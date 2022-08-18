Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells $79,200.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,107,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:ICD opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
