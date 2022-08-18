Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 115,615 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,994,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,475 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

