Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 136,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,768 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $22.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

