Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 136,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,768 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $22.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
