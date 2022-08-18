Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.
Infosys Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 5,088,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infosys (INFY)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.