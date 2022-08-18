Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 5,088,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

About Infosys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

