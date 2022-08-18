Innova Price Down 0% Over Last Week (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Innova has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,574.55 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

