InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Stock Performance

InnovAge Company Profile

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

