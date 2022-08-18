Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $630.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.59.

Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

