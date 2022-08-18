Insider Buying: Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC – Get Rating) insider Richard Lockwood purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$132,500.00 ($92,657.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 4,000 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, chromium, and sulphide deposits.

