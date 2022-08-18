Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Purchases $40,671.10 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Conner purchased 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Conner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Benjamin Conner purchased 3,850 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $59,136.00.

Shares of CRGY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

