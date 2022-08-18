Insider Buying: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,581,609.30 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

