Insider Buying: Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Buys $757,908.00 in Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella bought 252,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $757,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,124,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,374,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Salvatore Palella purchased 327,425 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $203,003.50.

Helbiz Price Performance

HLBZ stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.25. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helbiz

Helbiz ( NASDAQ:HLBZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Helbiz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

